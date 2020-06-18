$241.00 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post sales of $241.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $801.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after buying an additional 2,900,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,720 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,051,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,066,000 after purchasing an additional 209,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,977,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,993,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

