Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will post sales of $22.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.79 million and the lowest is $21.60 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $16.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $89.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.05 million to $90.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.06 million, with estimates ranging from $90.33 million to $103.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 420,388 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 336,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,650,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 150,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 112,280 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $560.58 million, a PE ratio of 110.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

