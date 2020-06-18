Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.65 Million

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post $119.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.31 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $157.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $535.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.30 million to $544.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $591.04 million, with estimates ranging from $571.11 million to $616.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

DDD stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,000. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in 3D Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 727,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 125,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,595 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

