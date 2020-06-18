Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $209.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.87 million and the highest is $215.24 million. Ferro reported sales of $393.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $925.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $910.63 million to $950.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $991.55 million, with estimates ranging from $971.37 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Ferro stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Ferro has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after buying an additional 1,359,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $16,257,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at $8,672,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,834,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 728,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

