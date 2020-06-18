Zacks: Analysts Expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will post $223.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $128.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $910.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

