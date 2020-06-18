John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $398.29 Million

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to post $398.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.50 million and the lowest is $396.54 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $493.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $127.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.