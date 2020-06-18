Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.78 Million

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post sales of $108.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.83 million and the highest is $109.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $104.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $435.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $437.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $440.15 million, with estimates ranging from $434.10 million to $449.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

FR opened at $40.29 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

