$81.99 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to report $81.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.45 million. Fly Leasing reported sales of $147.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $365.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.69 million to $390.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $344.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:FLY opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

