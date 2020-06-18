$81.99 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to report $81.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.45 million. Fly Leasing reported sales of $147.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $365.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.69 million to $390.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $344.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fly Leasing.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
Read More: How does a security become overbought?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.