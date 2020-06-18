$90.81 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will report $90.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.61 million. Ashford reported sales of $63.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year sales of $319.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $402.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $443.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Ashford stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $40.29.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

