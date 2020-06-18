Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Analysts predict that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the highest is $3.54 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $15.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

