Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will report sales of $398.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.90 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $431.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. Eaton Vance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

EV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $44,784,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,216 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 215,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 155,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

EV opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

