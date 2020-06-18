$404.49 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $404.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.35 million to $442.02 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $445.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

