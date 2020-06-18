Insider Buying: Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) insider Paul Stockdale bought 5,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,136.44).

Shares of OBD stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.79) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.56. The company has a market cap of $57.39 million and a PE ratio of -20.67. Oxford Biodynamics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.91).

Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.20) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics in a report on Tuesday.

Oxford Biodynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

