Alex Smith Buys 71 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith purchased 71 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £267.80 ($340.84) per share, with a total value of £19,013.80 ($24,199.82).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Alex Smith sold 6,232 shares of SThree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31), for a total value of £16,203.20 ($20,622.63).

On Thursday, May 14th, Alex Smith purchased 84 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £186.48 ($237.34).

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 275 ($3.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 392.50 ($5.00).

STEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SThree to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 280 ($3.56) in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SThree from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

