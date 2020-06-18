Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Insider Acquires £125.40 in Stock

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore bought 165 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £125.40 ($159.60).

Shares of LON SFR opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.92) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.84. Severfield PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of $225.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Severfield from GBX 108 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a report on Wednesday.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

