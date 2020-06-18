Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Leo Quinn Buys 58 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($191.19).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Leo Quinn sold 172,973 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.35), for a total value of £454,918.99 ($578,998.33).

On Friday, May 15th, Leo Quinn bought 61 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £148.23 ($188.66).

On Wednesday, April 15th, Leo Quinn bought 63 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($192.44).

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Balfour Beatty plc has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 320 ($4.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.75 ($3.99).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

