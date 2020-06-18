Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Leo Quinn Buys 58 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($191.19).
Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 8th, Leo Quinn sold 172,973 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.35), for a total value of £454,918.99 ($578,998.33).
- On Friday, May 15th, Leo Quinn bought 61 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £148.23 ($188.66).
- On Wednesday, April 15th, Leo Quinn bought 63 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($192.44).
Shares of BBY opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Balfour Beatty plc has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.
See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.