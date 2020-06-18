Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Buys 6 Shares

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,018 ($25.68) per share, for a total transaction of £121.08 ($154.10).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 18th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,982 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £118.92 ($151.36).

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,028 ($25.81) on Thursday. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,645 ($20.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($32.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,001.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,179.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victrex plc will post 13838.0531646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Victrex to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,320 ($29.53) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.27) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 1,750 ($22.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,996.82 ($25.41).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Victrex (LON:VCT)

