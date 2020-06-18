Duncan Tatton-Brown Acquires 8 Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($24.92) per share, with a total value of £156.64 ($199.36).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,000 ($25.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Ocado Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,249 ($28.62). The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a PE ratio of -80.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,964.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,445.81.

OCDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,255 ($28.70) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,090 ($13.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,437.92 ($18.30).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

