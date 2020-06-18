Insider Buying: Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Buys 105,200 Shares of Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Mark Harper purchased 105,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,520 ($13,389.33).

RNO stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.04. Renold plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.24.

Renold (LON:RNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Renold plc will post 543.0000106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

