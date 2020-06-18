United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Russ Houlden Sells 22,966 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Russ Houlden sold 22,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($11.76), for a total value of £212,205.84 ($270,085.07).
Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 940.20 ($11.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 906.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 926.68.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.40 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
