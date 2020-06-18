United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Russ Houlden Sells 22,966 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Russ Houlden sold 22,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($11.76), for a total value of £212,205.84 ($270,085.07).

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 940.20 ($11.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 906.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 926.68.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.40 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 1,020 ($12.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 920 ($11.71) to GBX 910 ($11.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 996 ($12.68) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.11 ($12.83).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.