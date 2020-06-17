Aviva PLC Sells 2,808 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Sunday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.05.

NYSE:LEN opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

