Aviva PLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777,324 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

NYSE SYF opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

