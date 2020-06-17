Legal & General Group Plc Has $28.09 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,316 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.67% of Flex worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Flex by 80.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 24,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $265,519.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,848.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,738 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

