Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 96,943 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,943 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after buying an additional 4,360,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

