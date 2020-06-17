Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.81 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207,886 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,804 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Regions Financial worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,502,000 after acquiring an additional 450,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.