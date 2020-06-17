Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 127.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

