Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,056 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Air Lease by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,232.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marshall O. Larsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

