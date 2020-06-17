Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 777,642 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Flex worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,866,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,638 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 67,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Paul Humphries sold 24,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $265,519.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,848.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 25,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $275,582.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 669,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,738. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

