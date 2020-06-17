APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 272,251 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 54,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,614,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

