APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,640,322 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

PHM stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

