Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

