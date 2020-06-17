Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day moving average of $293.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

