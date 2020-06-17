Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Shares of AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

