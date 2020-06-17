Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 18.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $49,632,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.31.

AAPL stock opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $354.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,486.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

