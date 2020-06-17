PARK CIRCLE Co Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PARK CIRCLE Co decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.6% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The company has a market cap of $1,486.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.31.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

