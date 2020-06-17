ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

