Lido Advisors LLC Has $102.16 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

