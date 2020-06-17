Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $23,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

