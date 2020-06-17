First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $5,110,000. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.31.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

