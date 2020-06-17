Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells 4,954 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,519.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 93.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,355,000 after buying an additional 17,459,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Flex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,821,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,509,000 after acquiring an additional 962,932 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Flex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,958,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 428,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,860,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,399,000 after purchasing an additional 915,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

