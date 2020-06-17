Analysts Set KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Target Price at $32.15

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -766.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

