DA Davidson Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $60.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 527.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

