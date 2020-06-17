Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 81.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after purchasing an additional 321,705 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4,311.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,128,000 after buying an additional 294,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of URI opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

