Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,443. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE:KTB opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

