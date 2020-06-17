Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 119,715 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 74.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,198,000 after acquiring an additional 990,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $712,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,179,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,350,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,912,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 93,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $3,197,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,525,695.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

