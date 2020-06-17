Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 51,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mylan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 713,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mylan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after acquiring an additional 425,895 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MYL. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

