Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 27,390 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,390 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apache were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after buying an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apache by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,782,000 after buying an additional 876,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apache by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,443,000 after buying an additional 209,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apache by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after buying an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $102,618,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.26.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.