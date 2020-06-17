Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after buying an additional 1,102,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 398,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

