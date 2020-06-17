M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,638 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

