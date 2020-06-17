Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 21,050 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,851 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,897,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after purchasing an additional 702,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 666,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $11,821,000.

Shares of CHRS opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.05. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

